 Gloria.tv's Secret Lenten Message: Forget About the Many
Clicks9
Zweihundert
Mask Prank Russia, Russian Mask Prank - Police officer beats people for not wearing mask (Funny) See how responsible policeman does his duty and reminds people to wear a mask😁😁 Im planing to put …More
Mask Prank Russia, Russian Mask Prank - Police officer beats people for not wearing mask (Funny)

See how responsible policeman does his duty and reminds people to wear a mask😁😁

Im planing to put more great pranks like this on my channel
So make sure to SUBSCRIBE so you wont miss them!👆👍👍

Check out another "Russian Baseball prank"😂😂

youtube.com/watch?v=EQudJBQjhiE

😎😁😁👆🐍
RUSSIA MASK PRANK
MASK PRANK RUSSIA
RUSSIA MASK PRANK
#mask #maskprank #covidprank# #officebeats people #russianmask #Russischer #Maskenstreich
#RUSSIA #MASK #PRANK
  • Report
  • Embed

  • Social networks

Login
Forgot password?
Sign up