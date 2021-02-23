Scripture and Tradition with Fr. Mitch Pacwa, SJ Fr. Mitch, in his LIVE Bible Study, talks about objective principles we can implement in our own lives to help us HEAR and LISTEN to God. More

Scripture and Tradition with Fr. Mitch Pacwa, SJ



Fr. Mitch, in his LIVE Bible Study, talks about objective principles we can implement in our own lives to help us HEAR and LISTEN to God.