franz-stock.org on Jun 21, 2013 The Servant of God Franz Stock (21 September 1904, Neheim – 24 February 1948, Paris) was a German Roman Catholic priest. He is known for ministering to prisoners in France during World War II, and to German prisoners of war in the years following. The cause for his canonization has been accepted by the Holy See.
25. 08. 1944
Entry of de Gaulle in Paris. Abbé Stock is in the Hospital la Pitié, where more than 600 wounded German soldiers together with 200 English and American soldiers are lying, who are not fit for transport.
When the Americans took into command the hospital Abbé Franz Stock becomes an American Prisoner of War and gets assigned the prisoner number US/PWIB/31 G/820 274.
Entry of de Gaulle in Paris. Abbé Stock is in the Hospital la Pitié, where more than 600 wounded German soldiers together with 200 English and American soldiers are lying, who are not fit for transport.
When the Americans took into command the hospital Abbé Franz Stock becomes an American Prisoner of War and gets assigned the prisoner number US/PWIB/31 G/820 274.
The Aumônerie Général in Paris contacted Abbé Franz Stock, who at that time was in the huge Prisoner of War Camp of Cherbourg. It was planned to set up a seminary for captured catholic students of theology. It was scheduled to further their aim to attain priesthood and to give them a chance, to become an element of catholic renewal of Germany.
Shortly thereafter Abbé Stock was asked to head this seminary as managing director. The POW Camp Dépôt 51 in Orlean was intended for it.
24. 04. 1945
Abbé Le Meur accompanies Abbé Stock to Orleans , where there were already 28 students of theology awaiting them.
17. 08. 1945
The prisoner seminary is moved to the POW Camp Dépôt 501 near Chartres.
Colonel Gourut places 160 seminarists under the protection of the Blessed Virgin of Chartres.
19. 08. 1945
Already two days later Msgr. Harscouet, bishop of Chartres, accompanied by his secretary Abbé Pierre André, pays a visit to the seminary. Later he visited the camp repeatedly and addressed the seminarists always with "Mes Chers enfants – my dear children“.
18. 09. 1945
The later pope John XXIII., Nuncio Roncalli, arrives for a longer visit at the camp.
16. 05. 1946
The nuncio visits the seminary once more. On the Sunday after Christmas the papal nuncio appears again to convey benediction of the Holy Father. During this visit he emphasizes: “The seminary of Chartres is praiseworthy for both countries, France as well as Germany. It is very well suitable to become a sign of understanding and reconciliation."
05. 04. 1947
On Easter Saturday the apostolic nuncio celebrates with the seminarists the liturgy of Easter Saturday and consecrates two deacons of the diocese Rottenburg to priests. In his address he said: „Here you have learnt the rule of Providence. Christ yesterday, today and in eternity. Peace, freedom and love – they will be the triumph of our Lord Jesus Christ.”
26. 04. 1947
Managing director Stock addressed the seminarists of the POW seminary of Chartres at the 2nd year’s anniversary of the foundation of the seminary a message, which preacher Abbé Jean Pihan on Stock’s 20th day of death denominated as prophetic: “… One of the divine supervision desired number of holy men will suffice, to rescue our epoch. It is the Providence, which hurls towards us this call for holiness by the voice of the history, and we must hear it, to bring to the world the message of freedom and peace, salvation and love…”
14. 05. 1947
Cardinal Suhard of Paris visits the seminary.
05. 06. 1947
The seminary for German students of theology, captured during the war, was closed. 949 lecturers, priests, brothers and seminarists had been at the seminary. During the evacuation only 369 were still left
16. 12. 1947
Abbé Stock receives the notification about his appointment as honorary doctor of he University at Freiburg i.Br.
24. 02. 1948
All of a sudden and unexpectedly he dies, hardly 44 years old, towards 16:00 hours in the hospital Cochin in Paris.
28. 02. 1948
Obsequies in the church Saint Jaques du Haut-Pas in Paris. Nuncio Roncalli himself carries out the consecration of the dead. Miserable and pitiful burial and– just about 12 people give him the last escort – at the cemetary Thiais.
"Abbé Franz Stock – that is no name, it is a program!“ Nuntius Roncalli, who became later Pope John XXIII. said this on February 28, 1948, when carrying out consecration of the deceased. During July 1962 he repeated these words in front of an international pilgrim group. “...the priest Franz Stock, we said so on the day of his funeral, when bestowing absolutio ad tumbam – this is not only a …More
"Abbé Franz Stock – that is no name, it is a program!“ Nuntius Roncalli, who became later Pope John XXIII. said this on February 28, 1948, when carrying out consecration of the deceased. During July 1962 he repeated these words in front of an international pilgrim group. “...the priest Franz Stock, we said so on the day of his funeral, when bestowing absolutio ad tumbam – this is not only a name – it is a program. Now after fourteen years have passed, we do wish to repeat the very same words.“
"IN THE EYES OF GOD THERE ARE NEITHER BRITISH, NOR FRENCH, NOR GERMANS, THERE ARE ONLY CHRISTIANS, OR SIMPLY MEN". Franz Stock, 1943
