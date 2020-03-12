 Donate now
Invoking the intercession of Our Lady, Health of the Sick

Seidenspinner
At noon today, as he did yesterday, Angelo Cardinal Comastri led the Angelus and Holy Rosary with some faithful, at the Altar of the Chair in St Peter's Basilica,
