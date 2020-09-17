Wildfires continue to burn throughout Western US | EWTN News Nightly

Wildfires have burned millions of acres across California, Oregon, and Washington. California officials have reported at least 25 people have died since August 15th. Firefighters from at least nine … More

Wildfires have burned millions of acres across California, Oregon, and Washington. California officials have reported at least 25 people have died since August 15th. Firefighters from at least nine states are trying to extinguish the West Coast flames. Correspondent Mark Irons has an update.