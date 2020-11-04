Clicks202

An update gives Biden 100% of new votes — 128k+

DefendTruth
4
malemp
is the end of USA
Eva
Democracy is never stronger than when turnout goes above 100%
Seidenspinner
This is as good empirical proof of fraud as can be obtained
Eva
The score in that batch of votes was: Biden 138,339 and Trump 0. Literally 100%
