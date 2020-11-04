Home
Clicks
202
An update gives Biden 100% of new votes — 128k+
DefendTruth
4
1 hour ago
malemp
Report
Edit comment
Remove comment
60 minutes ago
is the end of USA
Eva
Report
Edit comment
Remove comment
1 hour ago
Democracy is never stronger than when turnout goes above 100%
Seidenspinner
Report
Edit comment
Remove comment
1 hour ago
This is as good empirical proof of fraud as can be obtained
Eva
Report
Edit comment
Remove comment
1 hour ago
The score in that batch of votes was: Biden 138,339 and Trump 0. Literally 100%
