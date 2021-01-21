In 1881, President James Garfield died after a long struggle with injuries sustained from a shooting. Right after his passing, Vice President Chester Arthur took the oath of office as the 21st … More

In 1881, President James Garfield died after a long struggle with injuries sustained from a shooting. Right after his passing, Vice President Chester Arthur took the oath of office as the 21st president of the United States. It happened in his Manhattan home at 123 Lexington Avenue. CurrentsNews