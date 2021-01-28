Antony Blinken Sworn in as the 71st Secretary of State | EWTN News Nightly On Capitol Hill, the Senate continues work on two tracks: moving to confirm President Joe Biden's nominees, while forging … More





On Capitol Hill, the Senate continues work on two tracks: moving to confirm President Joe Biden's nominees, while forging ahead towards an impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump. Antony Blinken was sworn in Wednesday as the new Secretary of State. Planned Parenthood, the country's largest abortion provider, tweeted its congratulations, writing "we look forward to undoing the global gag rule," also called the Mexico City Policy. The president of the National Right to Life, summed up this reversal while tweeting, "The U.S. will, once again, tell developing countries that the best solution to their problems is to kill their pre-born children, and we'll pay for it." Meanwhile, the Senate moves ahead with the impeachment trial and Senate Republicans have voted overwhelmingly against moving forward with Trump's historic second impeachment. This indicates that a conviction of the former president for "incitement of insurrection" is unlikely.