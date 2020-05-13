The Shrine of Fatima

This expanse on which the Basilica of Fatima stands is called the Cova da Iria, where Our Lady appeared to three children on 13 May 1917: "On May 13, 1917 the three children – Lucia, Jacinta and … More

This expanse on which the Basilica of Fatima stands is called the Cova da Iria, where Our Lady appeared to three children on 13 May 1917: "On May 13, 1917 the three children – Lucia, Jacinta and Francisco took their flock of sheep to a natural hollow in the ground known as the Cova da Iria to graze, just outside the town of Fatima in Portugal. While the sheep were grazing and the children were playing there was a sudden flash of lightening. The children looked up, bewildered into the sky.They started to gather the sheep thinking a storm was brewing in the distance although the day was pleasant and there was no other sign of bad weather, when there was a second flash that caused alarm. A few metres away stood a Lady of dazzling light. Their eyes were unable to comprehend the lady’s brilliance and beauty . The children smelled roses. “Where are you from?” Lucia managed to ask. “I am from Heaven” the lady replied. “What do you want of us?” asked Lucia. “I came to ask you to come here on the thirteenth day of each month for six months at the same time, and then I will return here a seventh time.”



Source: Lawrence OP on Flickr