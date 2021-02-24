State of the Church (754–1870) "Noi vogliam Dio, Vergine Maria" (1815–1857) Noi vogliam Dio, Vergin Maria is a Marian hymn from Italian folk tradition which became the national anthem of the Papal … More

State of the Church (754–1870) "Noi vogliam Dio, Vergine Maria" (1815–1857)



Noi vogliam Dio, Vergin Maria is a Marian hymn from Italian folk tradition which became the national anthem of the Papal States at the start of the nineteenth century. Its music and lyrics (in Italian with elements of Roman dialect) are both anonymous. It was replaced in 1857 by the Grand Triumphal March.



The melody later became well known as a liturgical melody after it lost its civil and religious significance and remains a song with strong lines to the pope and his period as a secular ruler—it is still used as a liturgical chant, especially in processions.