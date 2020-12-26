Response to the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith concerning anti-Covid-19 vaccines

The Congregation has prepared a Christmas present, this time to defend Herod’s plan. Let us quote from the Congregation’s proclamation of 21 December 2020:



Citation : “…vaccines against Covid-19…, this Congregation desires to offer some indications for clarification of this matter.”



Response : How is it that the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith did not desire to offer some indications for clarification of the matter of the enthronement of the Pachamama demon in the main Basilica? It was a grave sin of idolatry and apostasy, and that concerns the essence of the faith! But now this Congregation desires to offer some indications for clarification of vaccination. In fact, Bergoglio and his Congregation notoriously boycott the clarification given by top experts in virology and immunology who are persecuted for the truth and reject vaccination. The Congregation has confused its powers. Should the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith de facto approve Satanism manifested in removing the tissue of unborn children and injecting these cells into human bodies? This is no Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith any more, but rather the Congregation for the Satanization of the Church!



Citation : “The fundamental reason for considering the use of these vaccines morally licit is that the kind of cooperation in evil in the procured abortion is, on the part of those making use of the resulting vaccines, remote.”



Response : The Congregation’s manipulative statement about a “remote kind of cooperation in evil in the procured abortion” is reprehensible. In fact, all this manipulation is nothing but a defence of the Pfizer and other companies that are involved, whether remotely or not, in the crime of killing unborn children. The abortion debate is intended just to divert attention and inconspicuously promote a fatally dangerous vaccine for all as part of Bill Gates’ plan. The vaccine shall be used for depopulation, i.e. the genocide of humanity. Covid-19 is a mere cover-up.



Citation : “In fact, the licit use of such vaccines does not in any way imply that there is a moral endorsement of the use of cell lines proceeding from aborted fetuses.”



Response : The Congregation makes total fools of people. If licitness does not imply endorsement, then what does licitness mean?



Bergoglio’s Vatican has provocatively announced that in early 2021 the Vatican employees would receive a vaccine from Pfizer. It is a double crime – firstly, the promotion of genocidal vaccination and secondly, manipulation into mass suicide which is to be carried out through vaccines. Gates has revealed it: “If we do a good job with vaccines, we will reduce the population by 10-15%,” i.e. perpetrate the genocide of one billion people in the first stage. Bergoglio and the above-mentioned Congregation are complicit in this crime.



Citation : “The moral duty to avoid such passive material cooperation (in abortion) is not obligatory if there is a grave danger … in this case, the pandemic spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes Covid-19.”



Response : Covid-19, as evidenced by many doctors, can be easily and effectively treated with simple medications, especially using vitamins D and C. It is already known that Covid-19 does not pose any serious threat. In addition, the imposed vaccine is not intended to treat Covid. Its hidden purpose is to change the human genome, to chip the population and to reduce it in number. The Congregation should urgently warn against the new vaccine, threatening with sanctions! The Congregation does the exact opposite. It thus betrays Christ, mocks God the Creator, commits a sin against the Holy Spirit and a crime against humanity. With its misleading document, the Congregation criminally and massively influences public opinion. Treacherous hierarchs around the world will appeal to its false arguments, deceive the people, dull their conscience, and lead them to mass genocide through vaccination. The corrupt Judases in the Church are now repeating like a mantra: “Roma locuta…” That is why all the blame for the planned worldwide vaccination disaster falls on the archheretic Bergoglio and the apostate Congregation!



The Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith today is in line with Gates and the Gates-funded WHO, the NWO, elites, and false mainstream media.



Citation : “…the morality of vaccination depends not only on the duty to protect one’s own health, but also on the duty to pursue the common good. … Those who, for reasons of conscience, refuse vaccines produced with cell lines from aborted fetuses, must do their utmost to avoid … becoming vehicles for the transmission of the infectious agent.”



Response : The Congregation suggests that vaccination is the only possible solution to an artificial problem. This is gross manipulation. The Congregation totally ignores medical knowledge about viruses and their mutations. Vaccines are no miracle cure for viruses. On the contrary, due to the virus mutation they are ineffective and, moreover, fatally dangerous for humans. Threatening those who refuse to submit to the vaccination dictatorship not to become vehicles for the transmission of the infectious agent is a utopian demand because everyone catches a virus during the winter, this is normal. The Congregation’s declaration is totally frivolous and has nothing to do with real experts in virology.



Conclusion: True medical experts warn that:



1) the new vaccine contains modified RNA that alters the human genome, which is a crime against the human race and against God as the Creator of man;



2) the new vaccine contains a hydrogel with organic nanoparticles, which are already a form of chipping, against which the Holy Scriptures warn speaking about the punishment in the lake of fire. A person deprived of free will is unable to show repentance necessary for salvation even at the hour of death.



In short: Covid-19 vaccination is not meant to protect health; it is a big scam. It shall mainly be exploited for so-called reduction of the population, i.e. chipping and annihilation of the human race.



+ Elijah



Patriarch of the Byzantine Catholic Patriarchate



+ Methodius OSBMr + Timothy OSBMr



Secretary Bishops





The Byzantine Catholic Patriarchate (BCP) is a community of monks, priests and bishops living in monasteries. The BCP is headed by Patriarch Elijah with two Secretary Bishops, +Timothy and +Methodius. The BCP arose from the need to defend the fundamental Christian truths against heresies and apostasy. It does not recognize pseudo Pope Bergoglio and is not subordinate to him.

23 December 2020