Vaticano - 2021-02-07 - Christians in Iraq & the World Day of Sick

The Holy Father plans the first ever Papal visit to Iraq for March; Fr. Behnam tells what life is like for Christians on Iraq's Nineveh Plain; Pope Francis gives his yearly message for the World Day of the Sick; visit the Cenacolo Community in Lourdes.