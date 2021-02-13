Clicks4.4K
bustedhalovideo on Feb 9, 2012 February 14th - why is it known as Valentine's Day? Why do those in love send each other Valentines? And what feast does the Catholic Church celebrate on this day? Think you know the answers, think again, because the truth is a lot more surprising than you'd imagine. Watch friend of Busted Halo, Fr. Jack Collins, CSP, wander the streets of New York asking the city's star-crossed lovers if they know why we celebrate Valentine's Day.
bustedhalovideo on Feb 9, 2012 February 14th - why is it known as Valentine's Day? Why do those in love send each other Valentines? And what feast does the Catholic Church celebrate on this day? Think you know the answers, think again, because the truth is a lot more surprising than you'd imagine. Watch friend of Busted Halo, Fr. Jack Collins, CSP, wander the streets of New York asking the city's star-crossed lovers if they know why we celebrate Valentine's Day.