Clicks124

You have to admit: not bad

Tesa
5
  • Report
  • Embed

  • Social networks

Don Reto Nay
  • Report
When I saw only half of the picture on the opening page, I thought that it was time to go... for Time.
F M Shyanguya
  • Report
For all of them, time is up.
F M Shyanguya
  • Report
😲😳Wow! Just wow!😳😲
F M Shyanguya
  • Report
They tell openly and in advance. Americans are in for a rude awakening - will they ever? - shock post today’s Presidential elections, especially those pro-Trump.

“I would rather take refuge in the LORD than rely on men;
I would rather take refuge in the LORD than rely on princes.”
- Ps 118
F M Shyanguya
  • Report
"Kamala: Bidin' Her Time" cf Trump presidency predicted by 'The Simpsons'
Login
Forgot password?
Sign up