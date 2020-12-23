Nancy Pelosi emboldened by the USCCB

After Nancy Pelosi's comments about "faith vs. science" regarding coronavirus and the vaccine, it's clear that the sentiment Obama voiced about people clinging to their "guns and religion" and H voiced about a "basket of deplorables" is alive and well.Nancy made no sense as she suggested the White House was taking away people's chance to hope because of the vaccine. It is President Trump/"The White House" who championed the speedy process that brought us the vaccines.She also made a bizarre, mean-spirited comment about people allowing faith to keep them from science. When people of faith say God would not allow them to get Coronavirus in church, receiving Holy Communion, etc., that's an imbalance of faith and science. True faith and science are not in opposition.When it comes to refusing a vaccine made from or tested with the mangled bodies of innocent, unborn babies, that is faith AND science. There is a science that shows vaccines help save lives, obviously. It is Nancy's "faith" in the need for abortion, her "faith" in junk science about overpopulation perhaps, that keeps her from the science of abortion's impact on the world, one mother at a time and out to her loved ones and the wider culture.As far as the bishops of the U.S. and the world... If they had been willing to take the step of faith and be prophetic for the sake of their flocks, they would have demanded long before coronavirus that ethical, moral vaccine lines be developed. This is a cause, if they had been willing to take it up among the Catholics they love to hate, that would have been well funded in less than 24 hours.Do not doubt.