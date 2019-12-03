Clicks183
Archbishop Fulton Sheen's beatification has been postponed.
Fulton Sheen Beatification delayed after “a few” US Bishops request “further consideration” of his life. Vatican agrees to delay. In 2007, the archbishop was accused of covering up clerical sexual …More
In 2007, the archbishop was accused of covering up clerical sexual abuse.
Here’s Bishop Daniel Jenky’s statement:
Could it be that they do not like his defense of orthodoxy and promoting of the true teachings of the church or his stance on communism ??