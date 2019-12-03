Archbishop Fulton Sheen's beatification has been postponed.

Fulton Sheen Beatification delayed after “a few” US Bishops request “further consideration” of his life. Vatican agrees to delay. In 2007, the archbishop was accused of covering up clerical sexual … More

Fulton Sheen Beatification delayed after “a few” US Bishops request “further consideration” of his life. Vatican agrees to delay.

In 2007, the archbishop was accused of covering up clerical sexual abuse.



Here’s Bishop Daniel Jenky’s statement: