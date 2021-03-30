Francis Sends Letter To Whistleblower Journalist

Francis sent a letter to Julian Assange, 50, the founder of WikiLeaks, who is currently incarcerated in Belmarsh Prison which is described as "Britain’s Guantanamo Bay."Stella Moris, a South-Africa-born human rights lawyer and mother of two of Assange's children, described the letter on Twitter.com (March 28) as a "kind, personal message" without revealing its content. It was delivered on Palm Sunday by the prison chaplain.Moris expresses gratitude for the Catholic and Christian support for Assange's freedom. Assange is persecuted by the Biden Regime because, among others, he made US war crimes in Iraq, Afghanistan, Guantanamo Bay and all over the world public.The USA want to jail the journalist for life while Britain, a traditional US satellite, keeps him in prison as the US is asking for Assange's extradition.