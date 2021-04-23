Twin Abortion Survivor Claire Culwell Chooses Mercy Claire Culwell, a twin abortion survivor, is releasing her first book about her life’s journey of finding out she’s an abortion survivor and her … More





Claire Culwell, a twin abortion survivor, is releasing her first book about her life’s journey of finding out she’s an abortion survivor and her message of mercy today. ------------ Don't miss an episode of EWTN Pro-Life Weekly. Get updates here: Twin Abortion Survivor Claire Culwell Chooses MercyClaire Culwell, a twin abortion survivor, is releasing her first book about her life’s journey of finding out she’s an abortion survivor and her message of mercy today. ------------ Don't miss an episode of EWTN Pro-Life Weekly. Get updates here: ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-pro-life-weekly ------------- EWTN Pro-Life Weekly with Catherine Hadro airs on EWTN every Thursday night at 10 pm ET. It re-airs on Sundays at 10 am and Tuesdays at 1 pm.