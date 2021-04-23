Clicks2
Twin Abortion Survivor Claire Culwell Chooses Mercy Claire Culwell, a twin abortion survivor, is releasing her first book about her life’s journey of finding out she’s an abortion survivor and her …More
Twin Abortion Survivor Claire Culwell Chooses Mercy
Claire Culwell, a twin abortion survivor, is releasing her first book about her life’s journey of finding out she’s an abortion survivor and her message of mercy today. ------------ Don't miss an episode of EWTN Pro-Life Weekly. Get updates here: ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-pro-life-weekly ------------- EWTN Pro-Life Weekly with Catherine Hadro airs on EWTN every Thursday night at 10 pm ET. It re-airs on Sundays at 10 am and Tuesdays at 1 pm.
