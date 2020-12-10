Bishop Turns Into Persecutor of His Priests

London Bishop Ronald Fabbro, Ontario, Canada, warned his priests that they may face “prosecution” and the closure of their churches for disobeying Fabbro's Covid-19 orders.Fabbro wants the priests to prevent their faithful from entering a church without masks and to force them to take Holy Communion with their hands. In a December 1 diocesan dictum, Fabbro admits that his protocols “go beyond the requirements in most health unit orders and local by-laws.”Exemptions exist only for children and for those with an attested medical condition.