EXCLUSIVE: Cardinal George Pell on his second prison diary.

In this EWTN News exclusive, Colm Flynn sits down with Cardinal George Pell in his Rome apartment to talk about the release of his second volume of prison diaries and their contents. In the interview, Cardinal Pell reveals his legal costs amassed to more than $3million. He also talks about his views on the Church in Germany, and his ambition to talk at the next pre-conclave meeting.