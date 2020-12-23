Ralph Martin, A Church in Crisis: Pathways Forward Just as Ralph Martin's A Crisis of Truth in 1982 brought truth to those times, A Church in Crisis: Pathways Forward sheds light on the problems … More

Just as Ralph Martin's A Crisis of Truth in 1982 brought truth to those times, A Church in Crisis: Pathways Forward sheds light on the problems afflicting the Catholic Church today, emphasizing Scripture as our lifeline, from which our Catholic traditions and teachings come. Ralph stresses the primary importance, overshadowing all else, of Jesus Christ’s message to spread the Gospel so that all may "believe, repent, be baptized, and be saved."