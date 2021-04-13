White House Releases 'Fact Sheet’ on How the ‘American Jobs Plan’ Would Help States On Monday, the White House released a “Fact Sheet” on how the American Jobs Plan would, if approved, help each … More





On Monday, the White House released a "Fact Sheet" on how the American Jobs Plan would, if approved, help each state as well as Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico rebuild and modernize their aging infrastructure. Critics have said the multi-trillion dollar measure is more of a liberal wish-list rather than for traditional infrastructure. Also today, President Joe Biden met virtually with CEOs from major companies to discuss the critically important domestic semiconductor industry and supply chain for the United States. The president warned, "China and the rest of the world is not waiting, and there's no reason why America should wait." White House Correspondent, Owen Jensen reports.