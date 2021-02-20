EWTN Pro-Life Weekly 2021-02-18 | Full Episode – 200th Episode Special This week we’re celebrating our 200th episode since EWTN Pro-Life Weekly’s launch four years ago. We look back at the top pro-… More





This week we’re celebrating our 200th episode since EWTN Pro-Life Weekly’s launch four years ago. We look back at the top pro-life stories we’ve covered and look ahead at what’s still to come with EWTN Chairman and CEO Michael Warsaw and with Susan B. Anthony List president Marjorie Dannenfelser. We check in with former guests to hear where they are today in their pro-life journey. Don’t miss an interview with former Planned Parenthood director turned pro-life advocate, Mayra Rodriguez, who won $3 million in her lawsuit against the abortion giant and today is exposing Planned Parenthood’s lies. Hear from Micah Pickering, the boy born at 22 weeks who is the namesake of Micah’s Law – we speak with Micah and his mother Danielle about why they continue to share their family’s story and push for pro-life legislation. Plus, we honor and remember the legacy of Jaxon Buell, a boy who was born missing 80% of his brain. ------------ Don't miss an episode of EWTN Pro-Life Weekly. Get updates here: EWTN Pro-Life Weekly 2021-02-18 | Full Episode – 200th Episode SpecialThis week we’re celebrating our 200th episode since EWTN Pro-Life Weekly’s launch four years ago. We look back at the top pro-life stories we’ve covered and look ahead at what’s still to come with EWTN Chairman and CEO Michael Warsaw and with Susan B. Anthony List president Marjorie Dannenfelser. We check in with former guests to hear where they are today in their pro-life journey. Don’t miss an interview with former Planned Parenthood director turned pro-life advocate, Mayra Rodriguez, who won $3 million in her lawsuit against the abortion giant and today is exposing Planned Parenthood’s lies. Hear from Micah Pickering, the boy born at 22 weeks who is the namesake of Micah’s Law – we speak with Micah and his mother Danielle about why they continue to share their family’s story and push for pro-life legislation. Plus, we honor and remember the legacy of Jaxon Buell, a boy who was born missing 80% of his brain. ------------ Don't miss an episode of EWTN Pro-Life Weekly. Get updates here: ewtn.com/tv/shows/ewtn-pro-life-weekly ------------- EWTN Pro-Life Weekly with Catherine Hadro airs on EWTN every Thursday night at 10 pm ET. It re-airs on Sundays at 10 am and Tuesdays at 1 pm.