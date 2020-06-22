Clicks55
World Over - 2020-06-22 - President Donald J. Trump with Raymond Arroyo
PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP, in an exclusive interview talks about restoring unity to the nation in the aftermath of massive world wide protests and a global pandemic, plus the life issues in the next election, the destruction of historic monuments, DACA, the Vigano letter and much more.