World Over - 2020-06-22 - President Donald J. Trump with Raymond Arroyo

PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP, in an exclusive interview talks about restoring unity to the nation in the aftermath of massive world wide protests and a global pandemic, plus the life issues in the next election, the destruction of historic monuments, DACA, the Vigano letter and much more.
Tesa
President Trump says he will sign executive order to force cities to guard their monuments
Eva mentioned this post in Wer Englisch versteht: Hier ist das gestrige EWTN-Interview mit Donald Trump World Over - 2020-06-…
