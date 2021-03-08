Catholics Come Home - 2021-03-08 - Cheerleading for Stronger Catholic Marriages After overcoming their own challenges, Mike and Laurie Carlton have become cheerleaders for others who seek to form a … More

After overcoming their own challenges, Mike and Laurie Carlton have become cheerleaders for others who seek to form a stronger marriage through their Catholic faith. Tom Peterson talks to this dynamic couple.