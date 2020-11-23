Joseph Zen: "In this Solemnity of Christ the King, we ask our Lord in the Holy Eucharist continue to bless Hong Kong society. Christ, King of the Universe. Your Kingdom come! Your Kingdom is Kingdo… More

Joseph Zen: "In this Solemnity of Christ the King, we ask our Lord in the Holy Eucharist continue to bless Hong Kong society.

Christ, King of the Universe.

Your Kingdom come! Your Kingdom is Kingdom of truth and life, Kingdom of holiness and grace, Kingdom of justice, love and peace."