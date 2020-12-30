EWTN News Nightly | Wednesday, December 30, 2020 On "EWTN News Nightly" tonight: We want to bring our viewers some of the biggest stories of the year, and share some of our favorite stories along … More





On "EWTN News Nightly" tonight: We want to bring our viewers some of the biggest stories of the year, and share some of our favorite stories along the way. President Donald Trump sat down with our lead anchor, Tracy Sabol, in August, in the midst of the pandemic and presidential election, to discuss the reopening of schools and churches. In January, President Trump became the first sitting president to attend the annual March for Life rally. That same day, Vice President Mike Pence was overseas, visiting Pope Francis. Voters in North Carolina waited in line for hours to attend one of President Trump's rallies. Being considered one of the most pro-life presidents in history has attracted many different pro-life people from different faith backgrounds. Earlier this year, George Floyd's death at the hands of police led to cries of racial injustice and widespread protests. Some cities responded by removing old signs of slavery, including confederate statues and monuments. But violent protesters took matters into their own hands, targeting Catholic symbols as well, including Saint Junipero Serra's statue in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park. Catholics around the globe joined peaceful protests to demand an end to racial injustice. After a confirmation fight, Amy Coney Barrett took her seat as the newest associate justice of the US Supreme Court. The 48 year old Catholic is the youngest justice since Clarence Thomas joined the court in 1991, when he was 43. Pope Francis named Washington Archbishop Wilton Gregory a cardinal. The historic appointment made him the first African-American to be elevated to the college of cardinals. Cardinal Gregory joined to share his surprise. This year we also witnessed the Church elevate Father Michael McGivney, the founder of the Knights of Columbus, to the title of blessed. The 19th century parish priest was beatified at a Mass in Hartford, Connecticut. Ending our year in review, Rome Correspondent, Colm Flynn brings us the story of Doctor Melissa Freeman, who has been a doctor for more than six decades. Dr. Freeman shares her deep faith and family history.