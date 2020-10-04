Fratelli Tutti: Why Bother Being a Christian? God's Love For Those Who Ignore Him Is "The Same"

“God's love is the same for every person regardless of religion" and "if this person is an atheist, it is the same love,” Francis rambles in his encyclical “Fratelli tutti” (281) which was leaked on InfoVaticana.com one day before being published.
The encyclical quotes this none-sense from the documentary “Pope Francis: A Man of His Word” which Francis produced in 2018 with the German multimillionaire Wim Wenders.
Francis depicts his "God" as the “common Father” of indiscriminately all men who according to him are "brothers" regardless of baptism and grace - while in truth God is only the Father of Jesus Christ and of those who are incorporated into Christ by the sacraments.
The encyclical also sides with the oligarch media who accuse Christians who criticise the media hatred against them of "verbal violence through the Internet," thus making the victim the perpetrator.
