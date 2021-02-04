Vatican Stamps Promote Francis' Inter-Religion

Francis’ efforts to promote inter-religious "dialogue" will be highlighted in a new series of Vatican stamps with four designs which will be released in late February.They show pictures of Francis’ inter-religion performances with representatives of Judaism, Islam, Buddhism and Hinduism over the past six years.The Vatican Philatelic Office explained that the stamps illustrate Francis’ "teaching" in Fratelli Tutti. This "teaching" claims that "the different religions, based on their respect for each human person as a creature called to be a child of God, contribute significantly to building fraternity and defending justice in society.”However, man is not called to be a child of God "as a creature" but exclusively as somebody who was redeemed by the only begotten Son of God, Jesus Christ.