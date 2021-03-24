Monsignor Romero Center & Jesuit Martyrs Museum-Eng./Sp.

Clicks4.9K
MITURELSALVADOR on Feb 22, 2011 Start your journey to the Martyrs' Memorial Hall, better known as "Hall of Martyrs." There you'll find information, pictures and personal belongings of Monsignor Oscar Arnulfo Romero, Archbishop of San Salvador assassinated in March 1980, during El Salvador's civil war. Romero, who is in the process of beatification, was a major figure in those tragic years.
You will also find information about the Maryknoll missionary sisters, Father Rutilio Grande and the infamous case of the six Jesuit priests killed at the UCA campus (including father Ignacio Ellacuría) in the late 80's at the hands of an army battalion.
To find out about El Salvador’s recent history and events visit the Monsignor Romero Center and the Museum of the Martyrs, located at Universidad Centroamericana “Jose Simeon Cañas” (UCA) in Antiguo Cuscatlán, La Libertad.
Start your journey to the Martyrs’ Memorial Hall, better known as “Hall of Martyrs.” There you’ll find information, pictures and personal belongings of Monsignor Oscar Arnulfo Romero, Archbishop of San Salvador assassinated in March 1980, during El Salvador’s civil war. Romero, who is in the process of beatification, was a major figure in those tragic years.
You will also find information about the Maryknoll missionary sisters, Father Rutilio Grande and the infamous case of the six Jesuit priests killed at the UCA campus (including father Ignacio Ellacuría) in the late 80’s at the hands of an army battalion.
There is also a permanent exhibition of photographs in
honor of the victims of the armed conflict in El Salvador.
A rose garden now grows at the place of martyrdom of the six Jesuit priests, their housekeeper and her daughter; all killed the morning of November the 16th, 1989. From that date until this day, the roses represent the historical legacy left by these people after their death.
After this emotional scene you can visit ”The Board of Posters” which is an open display of posters in honor of the martyrs of the UCA, Monsignor Romero and other important figures of the armed conflict in El Salvador. Furthermore, there area forensic photographs of the events (they may not leave the room or be reproduced). The university also has an iconic chapel named “Jesus Christ the Liberator”. Where the remains of the martyrs of the UCA are buried.
How to get there:
Universidad Centroamericana “Jose Simeon Cañas” (UCA) campus has many entrances and is quite large. The main pedestrian entrance is adjacent to bus stop routes 44 (bus and minibus), 42-A and 34. The UCA campus is also within walking distance from “La Ceiba de Guadalupe”, where most interdepartmental buses stop.
If traveling by car, access UCA and use the general parking area for US$ 0.70 (less is you are accompanied by another person).
Inside the campus, ask any university staff member or student to direct you to the street leading to the Chapel of the UCA and the Monsignor Romero Center.
Sketch of the campus:
www.uca.edu.sv/mapa
Where to eat:
UCA offers cafeteria services within its campus. However, in the “Pedestrian Zone” outside the university campus, you will find more choices of foods and drinks of all kinds, even gourmet coffee at affordable prices.
More:
• Opening hours Monsignor Romero Center:
Monday to Friday: 8am- 12noon and from 2pm until 6pm
Saturday: 8am to 11:30am
Sundays and holidays: CLOSED
• FREE entry
Official Website: www.uca.edu.sv
Romero Center: www.uca.edu.sv/cmr
History of UCA martyrs: www.uca.edu.sv/martires/new/indice.htm
www.elsalvador.travel/en/centro-monsenor…
. Las víctimas fueron:Ignacio Ellacuría S. J., español, rector de la universidad
Ignacio Martín-Baró S. J., español, vicerrector académico
Segundo Montes S. J., español, director del Instituto de Derechos Humanos de la UCA
Juan Ramón Moreno S. J., español, director de la Biblioteca de teología
Amando López S. J., español, profesor de filosofía
Joaquín López y López S. J., salvadoreño, fundador de la universidad y estrecho colaborador
Elba Ramos, salvadoreña, empleada doméstica
Celina Ramos, salvadoreña, empleada doméstica
Para los militares salvadoreños, los padres jesuitas eran sospechosos de sostener la Teología de la Liberación, por lo que se suponía que serían aliados de la guerrilla izquierdista del FMLN, y por lo tanto, subversivos ellos mismos. La masacre causó una ola de indignación en todo el mundo, y aumentó las presiones de la comunidad internacional para que el gobierno y la guerrilla iniciaran un diálogo para poner fin a la Guerra Civil de El Salvador. El 16 de noviembre de 2009, el Gobierno salvadoreño presidido por Carlos Mauricio Funes Cartagena condecoró de manera póstuma a los seis sacerdotes con la Orden José Matías Delgado, recibida por familiares y amigos de los religiosos.[1]
[editar] Referencias
↑ Presidente salvadoreño condecora a víctimas de la guerra civil. Prensa Latina.
[editar] Enlaces externos
Universidad Centroamericana José Simeón Cañas. «Martires de la UCA». Consultado el 13-2-2009.
jesuitas.es (14-1-2009). «En el caso de los mártires de la UCA». Consultado el 13-2-2009.
es.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mártires_de_la_UCA
The Jesuit Martyrs of El Salvador
20 years ago, on 16th November 1989, 6 Jesuits, their housekeeper and her daughter were murdered in El Salvador.
Over the next few days, all round the world they will all be remembered in Masses and in prayer services. We will all have the chance to reflect on the witness of their martyrdom. Perhaps it might stir you to think further as to whether God is calling you to the kind of life that they led, a life founded on a companionship with Jesus present in the suffering of the poorest of our world.
All the Jesuits who died that day, Ignacio Ellacuria, Segundo Montes, Ignacio Martin-Baro, Amando Lopez, Juan Ramon Moreno, and Joaquin Lopez y Lopez, knew the risks they ran in working for a more just society in El Salvador. Like the Jesuit Rutillo Grande, assassinated in March 1977, they knew the truth of the statement: ‘It is dangerous to be truly Catholic. It is almost illegal to be an authentic Christian in our society, in our country’ (Grande).
At their funeral the then Provincial of El Salvador, Fr. “Chema” Tojeira said, ‘Our Jesuits were working for peace built on the rights of the poor. In death they have shared the fate of so many poor Salvadorans, assassinated because they sought liberation through peaceful means. We have no doubt that the reason for this assassination is the commitment to peace and justice made by our priests’.
It is now thought that it was perhaps Ignacio Ellacuria that the authorities sought to silence and that the others were killed because the soldiers were told not to leave any witnesses. What is certain is that this atrocity helped open the eyes of so many to the cost of the brutal civil war that was afflicting the country.
After the murders many Jesuits from around the whole volunteered to come to El Salvador to continue the work of those who died. Let’s pray ourselves, through the intercession of the 6 Jesuits and their house keeper, Julia Elba Ramos and her daughter Celina Ramos, that there will be more men entering our novitiates who in the years to come will be able to make a similarly generous offer. Lord Jesus, may we not be deaf to your call.
www.jesuitvocations.org.uk/jesuit-martyrs-of-el-salvador
