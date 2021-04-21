Saint of the Day: April 22nd - SS Soter and Caius. Butler'sLivesoftheSaints Saint Soter was raised to the papacy upon the death of Saint Anicetus, in 173. By the sweetness of his discourses, he … More





Butler'sLivesoftheSaints Saint Soter was raised to the papacy upon the death of Saint Anicetus, in 173. By the sweetness of his discourses, he comforted all persons with the tenderness of a father, and assisted the indigent with liberal alms, especially those who suffered for the faith. He liberally extended his charities, according to the custom of his predecessors, to remote churches, particularly to that of Corinth, to which he addressed an excellent letter, as Saint Dionysius of Corinth testifies in his letter of thanks, who adds that his letter was found worthy to be read for their edification on Sundays at their assemblies to celebrate the divine mysteries, together with the letter of Saint Clement, pope. Saint Soter vigorously opposed the heresy of Montanus, and governed the church to the year 177. See Eusebius, from whose ecclesiastical history these few circumstances are gleaned. In the Martyrologies this pope is styled a martyr.

