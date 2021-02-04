Relics of Carlo Acutis arrive in Argentina for public veneration | SW NEWS | 193 Two relics of the recently beatified Blessed Carlo Acutis are in Argentina for the purposes of veneration. Fr. Sergio … More

Two relics of the recently beatified Blessed Carlo Acutis are in Argentina for the purposes of veneration. Fr. Sergio Gastón Lorenzo, parish priest of the Basilica of Our Lady of the Pillar of Buenos Aires, welcomed one of the relics on January 20. Fr. Sergio and the Auxiliary Bishop of Buenos Aires and zonal vicar of Belgrano, Msgr. Alejandro Giorgi had requested the relic from the 'Friends of Carlo Acutis in Italy.' FOCUS' SEEK 2021 conference to take place this week The Fellowship of Catholic University Students, or FOCUS, – a United states based Catholic outreach program for college students – is holding its SEEK 2021 conference this week. From Thursday, February 4th to Sunday, February 7th, the conference is to be broadcast live. Catholic bishops of Portugal denounce parliament’s decision to legalize euthanasia "We are faced with an unprecedented cultural setback, characteristic of the absolutization of the autonomy and self-determination of the person,": So reads a statement issued by Portugal’s Catholic Bishops in response to the Portuguese parliament’s voting to approve the legalization of euthanasia in the country. Australian bishops call for recognition of the personhood of unborn children Protect the personhood of unborn child. That is the message of the Catholic Archbishop of Sydney Anthony Fisher and the Primate of the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of Australia, Archbishop Makarios in a letter dated January 29th. This plea is a response to the government of New South Wales’ consultation process on the exposure draft of the Crimes Legislation (Offences against Pregnant Women) Bill 2020. Bishop Dermot Farrell installed as Archbishop of Dublin "Faith is not an invitation to put up with life's difficulties and frustrations. Rather, faith asks us to see these as a time of grace”. Those are the words of the new Archbishop of Dublin, Dermot Farrell. The new Archbishop and Primate of Ireland was installed at St. Mary’s Pro-Cathedral in Dublin on Tuesday February 2nd, the Feast of the Presentation of the Lord and World Day for Consecrated Life. Pope Francis prays for women who are victims of violence Violence against women is a degradation of all humanity. Those are the sentiments of Pope Francis, who has asked the faithful to join him this in this month of February in praying for all women who are victims of violence. Speaking in his monthly ‘Pope Video’, the Holy Father emphasized the importance of listening to the voices of victims of violence, saying "the testimonies of the victims who dare to break their silence are a cry for help that we cannot ignore…We must not look the other away.”