161. To see clearer

Let’s pray to the Lord every day:“Be vigilant at all times and pray that you have the strength to escape the tribulations that are imminent and to stand before the Son of Man.” Luke, chapter 21, verse 36Let’s stay awake and continually receive Jesus’s message for us.We will be able to escape some obstacles that come around on the road, because the light of God transmitted by prayer allows us to see clearly. Prayer enables us to discern what are the different objects and the people who take us away from God from those who gather us to him. Prayer illuminates what is happening in our lives and in the lives of those surrounding us. To see clearer let’s stand in the Light of the Lord.Jesus prepares us for the mission of evangelizing:“Gird your loins and light your lamps and be like servants who await their master’s return from a wedding, ready to open immediately when he comes and knocks.” Luke, chapter 12, verses 35 to 36Let’s stay awake and vigilant, to grasp every movement of the Holy Spirit in us. Mary, herself, had to be in a state of deep prayer to be fulfilled and to welcome what the Holy Spirit wanted to achieve miraculously in her. Her mission is to host. The evangelization that Mary realizes is to offer Jesus, God with us, the Son of God, to the world.Since we hold fast to prayer, we hold fast to the Word, we hold fast to the Eucharist, we hold fast to the Trinity, we want to share God’s Love to the people. God is with us. The Holy Spirit wants to realize his miracle of peace in us and fraternity between us.We have a special mission, a unique mission in a precise plan, immutable, unchangeable, God’s perfect plan. We don’t see all that Jesus realizes in our life, by our life, but he works with us, he continues to be God for the world.Book: Watch with faithNormand Thomas