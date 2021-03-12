263. Total and Definitive Love

God can only be Love. Although, even today, we still have thoughts of authors that resemble some described in the Bible.Let’s venture far beyond forgiveness to know God. Let’s forgive human beings for placing too much burden on God’s shoulders. Then, change our perception of God and recognize that he is Total and Definite Love.Let’s acknowledge our own wrongdoings and our own path full of hesitation, clutter and falsehood confusing the image of God. It takes time to get it right.Book: Let’s reveal GodNormand Thomas