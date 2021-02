The Fourth Wise Man (Romanian subtitled) An 1985 American television film directed by Michael Ray Rhodes and starring Martin Sheen, Eileen Brennan and Alan Arkin. Casting: Martin Sheen as Artaban … More

The Fourth Wise Man

(Romanian subtitled)



An 1985 American television film directed by Michael Ray Rhodes and starring Martin Sheen, Eileen Brennan and Alan Arkin.



Casting:



Martin Sheen as Artaban

Adam Arkin as Joseph

Eileen Brennan as Judith

Ralph Bellamy as Abgarus

Richard Libertini as Tigranes

Lance Kerwin as Passhur

Harold Gould as Rabbi

Alan Arkin as Orontes

Greg Mullavey as Rhodespes

James Farentino as Jesus (voice)

Ramon Estevez as Ekron