Clicks5.9K
Bach - Ave Maria - Maria Callas. Johann Sebastian Bach Ave Maria Maria CallasMore
Bach - Ave Maria - Maria Callas.
Johann Sebastian Bach
Ave Maria
Maria Callas
Johann Sebastian Bach
Ave Maria
Maria Callas
Times change and so does our taste in music, fashion and even what is considered to be acceptable speech. While Bach’s "Ave" is certainly beautiful, today it is rivaled by Schubert.
Celine
Rieu & Mirusia
Barbara Bonnny
www.youtube.com/watch
Bocelli
www.youtube.com/watch
Celine
Rieu & Mirusia
Barbara Bonnny
www.youtube.com/watch
Bocelli
www.youtube.com/watch
Ah, Doina!
Maria Callas...beautiful voice! She died too young. But God's Will be done.
Maria Callas...beautiful voice! She died too young. But God's Will be done.