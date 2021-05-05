Clicks5.9K
Doina
8
Bach - Ave Maria - Maria Callas. Johann Sebastian Bach Ave Maria Maria CallasMore
Bach - Ave Maria - Maria Callas.

Johann Sebastian Bach
Ave Maria
Maria Callas
sunalos
Beautiful rendition. thanks for loading 👏
Pattfm
Well, Is she a singing prostitute?
👎
Pattfm
Holy Cannoli, you mean demonic fashion that will lead one to hell?
Holy Cannoli
Times change and so does our taste in music, fashion and even what is considered to be acceptable speech. While Bach’s "Ave" is certainly beautiful, today it is rivaled by Schubert.

Celine

Rieu & Mirusia

Barbara Bonnny
www.youtube.com/watch

Bocelli
www.youtube.com/watch
mystic
Muy Bonito.
But if the singer is not Maria Callas? How would you call this?
faustyn
Bardzo piękny utwór-dziękuję. 👏
kfarley
Very nice Doina!
holyrope 3
Ah, Doina!

Maria Callas...beautiful voice! She died too young. But God's Will be done. 🤗
