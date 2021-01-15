Clicks1
Holy Land Pilgrims Places Abbey of the Dormition, the place where Mary ascended into heaven, according to Christian tradition © Mazur/cbcew.org.uk Source: Catholic Church (England and Wales) on Flick…More
Holy Land Pilgrims Places
Abbey of the Dormition, the place where Mary ascended into heaven, according to Christian tradition © Mazur/cbcew.org.uk
Source: Catholic Church (England and Wales) on Flickr
Abbey of the Dormition, the place where Mary ascended into heaven, according to Christian tradition © Mazur/cbcew.org.uk
Source: Catholic Church (England and Wales) on Flickr