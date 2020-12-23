PR Stunt? Francis‘ Instagram Account "Likes" Another Mediocre Model

Francis’ Instagram account is being accused of having liked another racy photo by an X-rated model.
“Hey that’s me,” wrote Margot Foxx on Tuesday sharing a screenshot seemingly showing Francis' official account among more than 2,500 liking a mediocre shot of her in an inappropriate black bodysuit.
Foxx now believes that "the pope liked my picture" and that this means that "I’m going to heaven.” Some weeks ago, the Francis account liked a barely dressed lady.
This could be a PR stunt in order to draw more attention to Francis' account.
