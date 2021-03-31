282. Become childlike

Jesus proclaims:“I give praise to you, Father, Lord of heaven and earth, for although you have hidden these things from the wise and the learned you have revealed them to the childlike.” Matthew, chapter 11, verse 25Adults who are childlike in God know how to spot what is sin in the world from what is not. They also know how to reach people’s hearts, especially through prayer to the Holy Spirit. With him we can reach people’s hearts to improve the world and awaken in them the light that is already there.The light received from God in some makes it possible to transfer the fire of joy and peace to the hearts of others. For each person who receives the light, its spreading is instantaneous.Book: Let’s love GodNormand Thomas