Clicks 81 Keeping praying for people; never give up on them.

HerzMariae 2 1 hour ago

Padre Pio: "You will be surprised to find in Paradise souls you never expected to be there."

AlexBKaiser

1 hour ago

Remove comment 1 hour ago "Souls neever expected to be in paradise" - Does he talk about bishops, Jesuits?