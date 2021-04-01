Scripture and Tradition with Fr. Mitch Pacwa - 2021-03-30 - Listening to God Pt. 12 Fr. Mitch Pacwa addresses the issue of science vs. religion and reminds the faithful that acceptance of the authori… More

Fr. Mitch Pacwa addresses the issue of science vs. religion and reminds the faithful that acceptance of the authority of God does not mean rejecting modern science.