321. Summit of Hope

This text of Paul is called the Kenosis. It is the descent of God and he passes into our human reality:“Have among yourselves the same attitude that is also yours in Christ Jesus, who, though he was in the form of God, did not regard equality with God something to be grasped.Rather, he emptied himself, taking the form of a slave, coming in human likeness; and found human in appearance, he humbled himself, becoming obedient to death, even death on a cross.Because of this, God greatly exalted him and bestowed on him the name that is above every name, that at the name of Jesus every knee should bend, of those in heaven and on earth and under the earth, and every tongue confess that Jesus Christ is Lord, to the glory of God the Father.” Philippians, chapter 2, verses 5 to 11He came into human nature, through the “yes” of Mary. Mary carries him in her until she gives him back to the world.God shows us his great mercy and Love by embracing our human condition, in order to transform it for the sole purpose of gathering us together and leading us to the Father’s house.God could’ve stayed aloof and seem from another world, as we search for answers to our life on earth. But God wears our reality.Jesus shows us his mercy by taking a body like ours and giving it back its nobility, its beauty. He rectifies and converts through purification our sin-prone fragile body and brings it back to its natural condition.Book: The heart’s missionNormand Thomas