Pope Francis celebrates Christmas Eve Midnight Mass. Pope Francis celebrated Christmas Eve Midnight Mass in St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican. This year's Christmas Eve Mass took place a little … More





Pope Francis celebrated Christmas Eve Midnight Mass in St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican. This year's Christmas Eve Mass took place a little earlier than usual to comply with Italy's anti-coronavirus curfew. In addition, none of the services were open to the public given social-distancing norms.



