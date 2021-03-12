Vatican Undersecretary: Church Stopped Punishing Crimes Under Pretext Of "Mercy"

Picture: Fr Markus Graulich, Copyright: wikicommons, CC-BY-SA

“In the course of time, I have come to realise that the penal law, as it is currently contained in the Code of Canon Law, was made not to be applied,” the Undersecretary of the Pontifical Council for Legislative Texts, Father Markus Graulich, told Die-Tagespost.de (March 4).Graulich has been working on a reform of the Church's penal code for more than a decade. He explains that the "Church of Love" that was proclaimed in the aftermath of Vatican II, was a Church that no longer punishes, but speaks almost exclusively of mercy, "There was little understanding for law in general, and certainly not for penal law.”According to this logic, the penal process was geared toward protecting the accused. Graulich made his comments in the context of the abuse hoax.His statement applies equally to all other ecclesiastical crimes, such as heresy, sacrilege or homosexuality, where the administration of justice has come to a standstill. The exception are Catholics who are persecuted by means of the Church's law because they are Catholic.