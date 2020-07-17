American Bishop Denies Communion to Father With His Young Daughter (Video)

Masked Salt Lake City Bishop Oscar Solis denied a father accompanied by his young veiled daughter Holy Communion trying instead to push the host into his hand (sequence below).During a live-streamed July 5 Mass, the man came along in the Communion queue and knelt down with his daughter when it was his turn. A discussion started between the bishop and him.Then, another priest, Father Martin Diaz, got involved. He finally waved the bishop away, continued to distributed Communion in the hand, and sidelined the kneeling man who after a short while returned to the pews without having received Communion.Father Diaz and the man knew each other. The week before, Diaz regularly gave him Holy Communion after a short debate to avoid further discussion.Under the pretext of the coronavirus, Bishop Solis decreed on May 27 a compulsory Communion on the hand.