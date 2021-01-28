World Over - 2021-01-28 - Full Episode with Raymond Arroyo ROBERT ROYAL, editor-in-chief of TheCatholicThing.org and visiting fellow at Thomas More College discusses President Joe Biden's Catholicism… More

ROBERT ROYAL, editor-in-chief of TheCatholicThing.org and visiting fellow at Thomas More College discusses President Joe Biden's Catholicism and how it may, or may not be, influencing his administration's policies. ALEXANDRA DeSANCTIS, journalist and staff writer at National Review and NOELLE MERING, columnist and author of the upcoming book Awake, Not Woke analyze a few of the executive orders coming out of the Biden White House, particularly those pertaining to the life, culture and women's issues. CHRIS CHMIELENSKI, Deputy Director of NumbersUSA Education & Research Foundation joins us with an update us on the state of immigration reform.