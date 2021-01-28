Writings Of Saint Thomas Aquinas For Lent, Audiobook, The Holy Roman Catholic Church. sendereduardoquesadabadilla on Feb 13, 2017. The Angelic Doctor gives a sermon for each day from Septuagesima … More

The Angelic Doctor gives a sermon for each day from Septuagesima Sunday until Holy Saturday, including Ash Wednesday, and the Lenten Ember Days. In the Summa Theologica Saint Thomas asks the question if three in the afternoon is the suitable time for the faster's meal. Indeed he lived in a time when the laws of fasting were more rigorously observed than today. On the Thursday after Ash Wednesday, Aquinas explains the three reasons why we fast, during Lent. Anyone who wishes to truly follow the spirit of Lent must meditate on these holy lessons! St. Alphonsus writes: "a single bad book will be sufficient to cause the destruction of a monastery." Pope Pius XII wrote in 1947 at the beatification of Blessed Maria Goretti: "There rises to Our lips the cry of the Saviour: 'Woe to the world because of scandals!' (Matthew 18:7).