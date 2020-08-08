Clicks46

Baby born during Beirut explosion

Seidenspinner
The explosion that occurred in the Christian quarters of Beirut, has devastated the local population. Little George, pictured here, was born during the explosion. He is a ray of hope among pain & …More
The explosion that occurred in the Christian quarters of Beirut, has devastated the local population. Little George, pictured here, was born during the explosion. He is a ray of hope among pain & despair! God bless Little George, his parents & the Lebanese people.
  • Report
  • Embed

  • Social networks

Login
Forgot password?
Sign up