Clicks46
Baby born during Beirut explosion
The explosion that occurred in the Christian quarters of Beirut, has devastated the local population. Little George, pictured here, was born during the explosion. He is a ray of hope among pain & …More
The explosion that occurred in the Christian quarters of Beirut, has devastated the local population. Little George, pictured here, was born during the explosion. He is a ray of hope among pain & despair! God bless Little George, his parents & the Lebanese people.