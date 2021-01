Salmo143 Report

Report Edit comment

Remove comment 22 minutes ago

What can be said; was this man pressured? or was it to no avail recurring to the courts at this very late hour? So many questions. Yours truly here, can only think of this as of now; they're solidly in power at this very moment in time- have been for a long while. They're coming for what little is left of this caricature freedom.