How to dress as a priest - Corona style

Tesa
6
prince0357
White is lacking!
HerzMariae
Ultraviolet
That's Cambell's Chicken Noodle Soup! I can tell by the (horrible disgusting) carrots and from having had many bowls of Campbell's soup in my time. :D
foward
This means: quiet!
And also, unfortunately: I will shut up!
Otherwise this is absurd. Jesus Christ, help them.
Our Lady of Sorrows
"Cardinal Müller mentions that the “threat has been made publicly that 7 billion people will be forcibly vaccinated, even if the drugs have not yet been sufficiently tested, and that if people are not complying, fundamental rights will be withdrawn from them”
catholictruthblog.com/…/faithless-scots…
Ultraviolet
Yeah, he might catch germs from the parishioners during live-streamed masses. "Grocery Shopping" doubles for Inter-Faith Ecumenical Masses. :P
