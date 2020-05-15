Clicks188
How to dress as a priest - Corona style
White is lacking!
That's Cambell's Chicken Noodle Soup! I can tell by the (horrible disgusting) carrots and from having had many bowls of Campbell's soup in my time. :D
"Cardinal Müller mentions that the “threat has been made publicly that 7 billion people will be forcibly vaccinated, even if the drugs have not yet been sufficiently tested, and that if people are not complying, fundamental rights will be withdrawn from them”
catholictruthblog.com/…/faithless-scots…
catholictruthblog.com/…/faithless-scots…
Yeah, he might catch germs from the parishioners during live-streamed masses. "Grocery Shopping" doubles for Inter-Faith Ecumenical Masses. :P